Prices of several medicines slashed

The prices of several medicines have been revised by way of the Extraordinary Gazette issued by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella on June 15, 2023.

Accordingly, the prices of 60 types of medicines have been reduced by 16% as per the relevant gazette, which will be in effect from today onwards.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health stated that any manufacturer or importer shall not sell any type of medicine mentioned in the relevant Extraordinary Gazette at a price more than the maximum retail price specified in the Gazette.

Every trader, distributor, pharmacist, medical practitioner, dentist, veterinary surgeon, medical institution including a private medical institution, pharmacy or person who or which is in possession of the Scheduled Medicines for the purpose of sale shall maintain the price of the Scheduled Medicines at the maximum retail price or revised retail price whichever is less as mentioned in the relevant Extraordinary Gazette, it added.

Accordingly, the prices of 60 types of essential medicines including Paracetamol, Amoxicillin, Aspirin, Thyroxine and Glipizide have been reduced with effect from today.

However, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says that the prices of medicines should further be revised to provide concession to the public relative to the increase in the prices of medicines that occurred recently.

The list of amended prices of medicines is below;

Extraordinary Gazette by Adaderana Online on Scribd