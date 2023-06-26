Litro Gas to reduce prices again

Litro Gas Lanka, one of the country’s two leading suppliers of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, has decided to slash the prices of domestic LP gas, consecutively for the fourth time.

The Chairman and CEO of the Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris stated that the price revision will take place at the beginning of July, as per the pricing formula.

He also pointed out that it will be the fourth consecutive price reduction of the domestic gas cylinders which was carried out recently.