Fifth round of Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA talks begin
June 26, 2023 04:15 pm
The fifth round of Sri Lanka -Thailand Free Trade Agreement (SLTFTA) negotiations have commenced in Colombo this morning (June 26), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.
The negotiations commenced aligning with President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s vision of strengthening economic ties with major and emerging economies, with a particular focus on ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, according to the PMD.