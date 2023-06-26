Social activist Piyath Nikeshala arrested

Social activist Piyath Nikeshala has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this evening (June 26).

He has been arrested over live streaming of the incident of setting fire to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence by protesters on July 09, 2022, the Police Media Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Earlier today, the activist had been summoned before the CID for the recording of a statement regarding the said incident, and he has been arrested after recording the statement in that regard, according to police.