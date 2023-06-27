License renewal fee for foreign employment agencies increased

The government has increased the fee to renew the licenses of foreign employment agencies.

This was announced in a special gazette notification, dated June 22, issued by Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara.

Thereby, the license renewal fee for foreign employment agencies has been from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 100,000.

In the same communiqué, Minister Nanayakkara announced that Sri Lankans who are recruited for employment outside the country and have entered into a contract with an employer for the first time are required to pay a sum of Rs. 18,000 to the Foreign Employment Bureau.

Those who have renewed the contract with the same employer for the second or subsequent time are meanwhile required to pay Rs. 3,600 to the bureau.