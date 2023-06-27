Cabinet nod to draft bill to establish Gambling Regulatory Authority

Cabinet nod to draft bill to establish Gambling Regulatory Authority

June 27, 2023   11:44 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod for the establishment of a Gambling Regulatory Authority in Sri Lanka, the government said in a statement.

Accordingly, the legal draftsman will be directed to prepare a Bill for the regulation of gaming activities.

A proposal tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in this regard was green-lighted by the Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting on Monday (June 26).

Through the establishment of a casino regulatory authority, the government says it aims to properly collect taxes from gaming establishments, prevent illegal activities pertaining to gaming, and minimize the negative impact of gaming on society and individuals.

