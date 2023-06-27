Public consultation session held to seek views on electricity tariff revision

Public consultation session held to seek views on electricity tariff revision

June 27, 2023   12:36 pm

A special public consultation session is being held today (June 27) in order to obtain public opinions regarding the proposed electricity tariff revision.

The relevant public consultation session, which commenced at 9.00 a.m., continued until 12.00 p.m. today at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

There, the members of the public received the opportunity to submit their views regarding the increase or decrease in electricity tariffs, according to the PUCSL.

Furthermore, the PUCSL highlighted that anyone including members of trade unions and civil organizations could express their views regarding the matter, during this public consultation session.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.27

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.27

Public protests in several areas over ' Aswesuma' welfare scheme

Public protests in several areas over ' Aswesuma' welfare scheme

'Working with foreign economies does not mean we are selling off the country'  President (English)

'Working with foreign economies does not mean we are selling off the country'  President (English)

CBSL chief's special statement on domestic debt optimization strategy (English)

CBSL chief's special statement on domestic debt optimization strategy (English)

Fifth round of Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA talks begin (English)

Fifth round of Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA talks begin (English)

Prices of several medicines slashed (English)

Prices of several medicines slashed (English)