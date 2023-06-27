Public consultation session held to seek views on electricity tariff revision

A special public consultation session is being held today (June 27) in order to obtain public opinions regarding the proposed electricity tariff revision.

The relevant public consultation session, which commenced at 9.00 a.m., continued until 12.00 p.m. today at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

There, the members of the public received the opportunity to submit their views regarding the increase or decrease in electricity tariffs, according to the PUCSL.

Furthermore, the PUCSL highlighted that anyone including members of trade unions and civil organizations could express their views regarding the matter, during this public consultation session.