The preliminary objections filed by the Attorney General and Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, seeking the dismissal of two Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the postponement of 2023 Local Government (LG) elections, were rejected by the Supreme Court today (27 June).

The two FR petitions had sought a court order confirming that the postponement of the 2023 Local Government elections was a violation of the public’s fundamental rights.

The relevant order was issued by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda, Murdhu Fernando and Gamini Amarasekara.

Two FR petitions were filed by the National People’s Power (NPP) and the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), seeking a court order that the postponement of the 2023 LG elections, which were initially due to be held on 09 March, was a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of Sri Lanka.

Raising preliminary objections during the petition hearing, which is still in progress, the Attorney General and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance sought the dismissal of the relevant petitions.