Six including former PS chairman sentenced to 5 years RI

The Supreme Court has approved the 5-year rigorous imprisonment handed down by the Ratnapura High Court to 06 accused who had been charged for complicity in the violence that erupted following the murder of MP Nalanda Ellawala in 1997.

The verdict was given by the Supreme Court Judge bench consisting of Justices Murdu Fernando, S. Thurairaja and Achala Wengappuli this morning (27), Ada Derana reporter said.

The Attorney General had filed the case against the relevant accused, including former Ratnapura Pradeshiya Sabha chairman Sugath Dissanayake, for torching a trade shop during the violent activities that took place following the murder of MP Nalanda Ellawala in the year 1997.

Later, in 2007, the Ratnapura High Court sentenced the six defendants who were convicted of the charges to 05 years of rigorous imprisonment.

They had later filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal seeking an order invalidating the High Court verdict and to acquit them from the relevant charges.

The defendants then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court after their first appeal was dismissed by the Appeals Court.

The Supreme Court, which dismissed the second appeal put forward by the accused, has ordered the prison sentence to be implemented from today.