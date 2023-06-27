Date fixed for contempt petitions against Sanath Nishantha

The petitions filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha under charges of contempt of court are due to be heard before the Court of Appeal on 13 July.

The relevant order was issued by President of the Appellate Court, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, when the matter was taken up in court this morning (27 June).

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama said a notice has been filed before the court under the Evidence (Special Provisions) Act pertaining to the examination of the videotape in question which displays the relevant defamatory statement made by the State Minister.

Accordingly, the hearing of the petitions filed against the State Minister was fixed for 13 July.

Charges were filed against the State Minister, alleging that he had tarnished the honour and the image of the judiciary by expressing critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement while speaking during a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headquarters on 23 August 2022.

The petitions were filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena, Vijith Kumara and the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka.