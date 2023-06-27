Date fixed for contempt petitions against Sanath Nishantha

Date fixed for contempt petitions against Sanath Nishantha

June 27, 2023   01:41 pm

The petitions filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha under charges of contempt of court are due to be heard before the Court of Appeal on 13 July.

The relevant order was issued by President of the Appellate Court, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, when the matter was taken up in court this morning (27 June).

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama said a notice has been filed before the court under the Evidence (Special Provisions) Act pertaining to the examination of the videotape in question which displays the relevant defamatory statement made by the State Minister.

Accordingly, the hearing of the petitions filed against the State Minister was fixed for 13 July.

Charges were filed against the State Minister, alleging that he had tarnished the honour and the image of the judiciary by expressing critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement while speaking during a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headquarters on 23 August 2022.

The petitions were filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena, Vijith Kumara and the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.27

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.27

Public protests in several areas over ' Aswesuma' welfare scheme

Public protests in several areas over ' Aswesuma' welfare scheme

'Working with foreign economies does not mean we are selling off the country'  President (English)

'Working with foreign economies does not mean we are selling off the country'  President (English)

CBSL chief's special statement on domestic debt optimization strategy (English)

CBSL chief's special statement on domestic debt optimization strategy (English)

Fifth round of Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA talks begin (English)

Fifth round of Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA talks begin (English)

Prices of several medicines slashed (English)

Prices of several medicines slashed (English)