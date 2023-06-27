Speaker endorses certificate on Parliamentary Budget Office Bill

Speaker endorses certificate on Parliamentary Budget Office Bill

June 27, 2023   04:26 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today (June 27) endorsed the certificate on the Parliamentary Budget Office Bill, which was debated and passed in Parliament last week.

The budget office is established with the aim of assisting the parliament, which has the power to control public finances, to fulfill its responsibilities on public finance with an independent, non-biased economic and financial analysis and vision on income and expenditure, as well as to support a certain recognized political party and a certain independent group.

Furthermore, the Speaker endorsed the certificate to the recently passed Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill.

Accordingly, the two Bills will come into force as the Parliamentary Budget Office Act No. 6 of 2023 and the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 7 of 2023.

