Five nabbed with smuggled gold worth over Rs. 100 mn at BIA

June 27, 2023   04:56 pm

Officers attached to the narcotics control unit of Sri Lanka Customs have seized approximately 5.65 kilograms of smuggled gold in gel form concealed in person during a sudden surveillance at the Bandaranaike International Airport departure terminal.

The surveillance has been carried out in accordance with a tip-off received from a reliable source regarding a gold smuggling attempt from Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The officers have also apprehended five passengers who had already boarded a flight bound for Chennai along with the smuggled gold.

The arrested passengers have been identified as businessmen from the Colombo area.

The stock of gold which consisted of 15 capsules is estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 107 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

Investigations are being carried out in this regard by the officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

 

 

