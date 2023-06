Police have found two bodies, including that of a four-year-old, in an abandoned house in the Raddolugama area in Seeduwa.

Accordingly, the body of a four-year-old girl and a 45-year-old male were found in an abandoned residence last evening (26 June).

While the male victim, identified as the uncle of the child, has reportedly taken his own life, the cause of death of the young girl is yet to be confirmed.