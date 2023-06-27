Air China to resume flights to Sri Lanka

Air China, the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China, will resume flights to Colombo on 03 July.

Air China to resume Chengdu-Colombo flights

Air China, the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China, will resume flights between Chengdu of Sichuan province and Colombo, Sri Lanka on 03 July.

Accordingly, the airline is scheduled to operate flights between Chengdu and Colombo three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Flights plying from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport to Colombo are scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 08:55 p.m., while departures are scheduled to leave to Chengdu at 10:15 p.m.