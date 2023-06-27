Air China to resume flights to Sri Lanka

Air China to resume flights to Sri Lanka

June 27, 2023   09:55 pm

Air China, the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China, will resume flights to Colombo on 03 July.

Accordingly, the airline is scheduled to operate flights Sichuan to Colombo three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Flights plying from Sichuan to Colombo are scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 08:55 p.m., while departures are scheduled to leave to Sichuan at 10:15 p.m.

Air China to resume Chengdu-Colombo flights

Air China, the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China, will resume flights between Chengdu of Sichuan province and Colombo, Sri Lanka on 03 July.

Accordingly, the airline is scheduled to operate flights between Chengdu and Colombo three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Flights plying from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport to Colombo are scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 08:55 p.m., while departures are scheduled to leave to Chengdu at 10:15 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil says Sri Lanka cannot always be a 'beggar nation' (English)

President Ranil says Sri Lanka cannot always be a 'beggar nation' (English)

President Ranil says Sri Lanka cannot always be a 'beggar nation' (English)

State Minister says list of 'Aswesuma' welfare beneficiaries yet to be finalized (English)

State Minister says list of 'Aswesuma' welfare beneficiaries yet to be finalized (English)

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register (English)

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register (English)

Sri Lanka's 'Mahavamsa' added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

Sri Lanka's 'Mahavamsa' added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

Nearly 190,000 appeals received on 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits scheme  State Minister

Nearly 190,000 appeals received on 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits scheme  State Minister

Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years  President

Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years  President

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce seeks political and public support for debt restructuring process

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce seeks political and public support for debt restructuring process