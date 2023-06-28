Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

June 28, 2023   07:55 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers will occur in North-western province as well, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankasanthurai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankasanthurai and Mannar will be rough at times. 

The sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

