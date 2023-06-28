One person injured in shooting incident in Kilinochchi

One person has been injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident at Udaya Nagar in Kilinochchi this morning (28).

Police said that two gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire on a group of individuals traveling in a car before fleeing the area.

The 38-year-old driver of the car has been injured in the shooting and was admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital.

Preliminary police inquiries have uncovered that the shooting had been carried out in retaliation over an alleged dispute involving the victim and two others when they had travelled by car to the Kanakapuram area.

Kilinochchi Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects involved in the shooting.

