Train operations on Kelani Valley Line remain disrupted after derailment

Train operations on the Kelani Valley Line remained disrupted this morning following the derailment reported on Tuesday (June 27).

According to Sri Lanka Railways, the tracks are still under repair although the derailed train was put back on tracks.

As a result, 07 trains that were scheduled for this morning have been cancelled.

However, to minimize the inconvenience caused to the commuters, the railway department has decided to operate the trains up to Narahenpita station.

On Tuesday evening, two carriages of a train plying from Colombo Fort to Avissawella had derailed near the Cotta Road railway station, resulting in the cancellation of all trains that were scheduled to operate on the Kelani Valley Line.