Special Cabinet meeting convened today to discuss domestic debt restructuring process

June 28, 2023   09:28 am

A special meeting of Cabinet of Ministers will be convened today (June 28) to discuss the domestic debt restructuring process.

At this meeting, the proposal for the domestic debt restructuring will be presented to the Cabinet for its approval.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena issued a Gazette Extraordinary on Tuesday (June 27), convening the parliament on Saturday (July 01).

During this special parliamentary session, which will commence at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday at the request of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the proposal for domestic debt restructuring will be presented for adoption.

In the meantime, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to meet with the Members of Parliament representing the ruling party this evening, following the special Cabinet meeting.

Political sources revealed that the ruling party MPs have been notified to remain in Colombo by cancelling all other visits outside Colombo including overseas travels, since the debt restructuring proposal is scheduled to be tabled in the parliament.

