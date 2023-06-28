Health Ministry decided to extend retirement age of specialist doctors, court told

Health Ministry decided to extend retirement age of specialist doctors, court told

June 28, 2023   10:30 am

The Ministry of Health has decided to extend the compulsory retirement age of specialist doctors in the public service to 63 years, the Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

This was conveyed when a writ application filed by 176 specialist doctors, challenging a Cabinet decision to revise the retirement age of government doctors, was taken up in court. On October 17, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the approval to revise the retirement age of specialist doctors as 60 years.

The petition was called before Appeals Court president Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar.

Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, told the judge bench that the Health Ministry’s secretary has informed him in writing that the compulsory retirement age of specialist doctors would be extended to 63 years, as decided by health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers is also expected to take a decision on the matter, the Additional Solicitor General added.

President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, who represented the petitioners, commended the decision taken by the health authorities with regard to the retirement age of specialist doctors.

The petition was then fixed to be heard before the Appeals Court judge bench today as well, pursuant to a request made by the president’s counsel, who noted that some specialist doctors are supposed to retire from the service with effect from June 30.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

World Bank to provide $500 mln budget support to Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank to provide $500 mln budget support to Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank to provide $500 mln budget support to Sri Lanka (English)

President Ranil says Sri Lanka cannot always be a 'beggar nation' (English)

President Ranil says Sri Lanka cannot always be a 'beggar nation' (English)

State Minister says list of 'Aswesuma' welfare beneficiaries yet to be finalized (English)

State Minister says list of 'Aswesuma' welfare beneficiaries yet to be finalized (English)

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register (English)

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register (English)

Sri Lanka's 'Mahavamsa' added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

Sri Lanka's 'Mahavamsa' added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

Nearly 190,000 appeals received on 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits scheme  State Minister

Nearly 190,000 appeals received on 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits scheme  State Minister

Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years  President

Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years  President