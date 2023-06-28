Health Ministry decided to extend retirement age of specialist doctors, court told

The Ministry of Health has decided to extend the compulsory retirement age of specialist doctors in the public service to 63 years, the Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

This was conveyed when a writ application filed by 176 specialist doctors, challenging a Cabinet decision to revise the retirement age of government doctors, was taken up in court. On October 17, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the approval to revise the retirement age of specialist doctors as 60 years.

The petition was called before Appeals Court president Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar.

Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, told the judge bench that the Health Ministry’s secretary has informed him in writing that the compulsory retirement age of specialist doctors would be extended to 63 years, as decided by health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers is also expected to take a decision on the matter, the Additional Solicitor General added.

President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, who represented the petitioners, commended the decision taken by the health authorities with regard to the retirement age of specialist doctors.

The petition was then fixed to be heard before the Appeals Court judge bench today as well, pursuant to a request made by the president’s counsel, who noted that some specialist doctors are supposed to retire from the service with effect from June 30.