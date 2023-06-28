MPs formally informed of special parliamentary session on Saturday

MPs formally informed of special parliamentary session on Saturday

June 28, 2023   12:26 pm

All Members of Parliament (MPs) have been formally informed about the special parliamentary session scheduled to be convened this Saturday (July 01).

According to the Department of Communication of Parliament, Secretary-General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera has communicated this to all MPs via a letter.

On Tuesday (June 27), Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena issued a Gazette Extraordinary announcing that the parliament would be convened at 9.30 a.m. this Saturday. During the session, the lawmakers will debate on the proposal for domestic debt restructuring.

The gazette notification was issued at the request of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, pursuant to Standing Orders No. 16 of the Parliament.

