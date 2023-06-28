Bruno Divakara summoned before CID

Bruno Divakara summoned before CID

June 28, 2023   01:00 pm

Bruno Divakara, who recently found himself in hot water after stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya went viral for certain remarks she had made, has been summoned before the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Divakara was summoned this morning (28 June) in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival to the CID in order to record a statement, Divakara said “It is evident that someone wants us to keep our mouth shut. If this is their way of doing that, we too will maximize our efforts to continue with our work despite such obstacles”.

Divakara, the owner of a YouTube channel by the name of ‘SL VLOG’, was arrested by the CID on 31 May, after being grilled for over 08 hours over the recent controversial statements made by Nathasha Edirisooriya.

He was, however, later granted bail on 21 June, while Edirisooriya remains in remand custody until 05 July.

Edirisooriya was arrested by the CID on 28 May at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), while trying to fly out of the country. 

She had landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a recent stand-up comedy show hosted at a leading school in Colombo. 

