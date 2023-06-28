Rishad given time to file objections against contempt of court petition

June 28, 2023   01:27 pm

The Court of Appeal today (28) granted time until July 21 for former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen to file objections related to a petition accusing him of contempt of court.

The petition has been filed against the former minister for failing to implement an order issued by the Court of Appeal, directing him to take measures for the re-plantation of the deforested forest area of the Marichchukaddi and Karadikkuli forest reserves located near the Wilpattu National Park, while delivering the verdict of a case filed by the Environmental Justice Centre regarding the issue.

The relevant petition was taken up before a judge bench consisting of Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar this morning.

Its respondent, former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was also present in the courtroom for the proceedings of the petition, during which his lawyer President’s Counsel Faisz Mustapha requested more time to file objections against the petition.

The judge bench, granting leave for the request, ordered the defense to file the objections before July 21, 2023.

Later, the judge bench fixed the petition to be recalled on August 28, 2023.

