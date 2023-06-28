PUCSL to decide on proposed electricity tariff revision on Friday

A decision on the proposal submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) pertaining to the revision of electricity tariffs is due to be taken on Friday (30 June), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

Accordingly, a decision in this regard is due to be taken on Friday, after considering the data gathered at the special public consultation session which was held yesterday (27 June), in order to obtain public opinions regarding the proposed electricity tariff.

This was confirmed by the recently appointed PUCSL Chairman Prof. Manjula Fernando.

Prof. Fernando assumed duties as the PUCSL Chairman on 23 June, after his appointment was approved by the Constitutional Council.

As per CEB’s proposal, the revised electricity tariffs are due to come into effect on 01 July 2023.