Make best possible appointment for post of IGP - BASL urges President

Make best possible appointment for post of IGP - BASL urges President

June 28, 2023   03:13 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), in a letter addressed to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has urged him to make the “best possible appointment” for the post of Inspector-General of Police IGP) as the public confidence in the police is vital for the administration of justice and the rule of law.

The position fell vacant after the tenure extension given to IGP C.D. Wickramaratne came to an end on June 26.

Wickramaratne’s service period, which was initially supposed to end on March 26, was extended for three months in a special gazette notification issued by the President on April 06.

Senior Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (SDIGs) Deshabandu Tennakoon, Nilantha Jayawardena, Lalith Pathinayake, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana are widely tipped to be among the nominations for the top post of the police force.

As speculations are rife as to who the next IGP would be, the BASL has emphasized that it is of utmost importance that the next IGP should be an officer whose service in the police force is “exemplary and unblemished and able to restore public confidence in the Sri Lanka Police.”

The association notes that the erosion of public confidence in the police boils down to independence, politicization, police brutality, custodial deaths and lack of professionalism.

“Further, we are of the view that the Easter Sunday attack is a clear example of the grave ramifications of incompetent individuals holding such high office.”

The BASL went on to note that prior to the approval of the appointment of the police chief, the procedures to be followed with regard to recommendations or approvals for appointments under Article 41B or 41C should be determined by the Constitutional Council as provided for in Article 41E(6) of the Constitution.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People who lost welfare benefits under ' Aswesuma' program express their frustration

People who lost welfare benefits under ' Aswesuma' program express their frustration

People who lost welfare benefits under ' Aswesuma' program express their frustration

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.28

President summons ruling party MPs for special discussion on domestic debt restructuring

President summons ruling party MPs for special discussion on domestic debt restructuring

Man attacks girl with sharp weapon in Piliyandala over dispute with father

Man attacks girl with sharp weapon in Piliyandala over dispute with father

Substandard medicines provided to hospitals without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

Substandard medicines provided to hospitals without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

World Bank to provide $500 mln budget support to Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank to provide $500 mln budget support to Sri Lanka (English)

President Ranil says Sri Lanka cannot always be a 'beggar nation' (English)

President Ranil says Sri Lanka cannot always be a 'beggar nation' (English)