Millions celebrate Eid al-Adha around the world

Millions celebrate Eid al-Adha around the world

June 28, 2023   04:09 pm

Millions of Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Prophet Abrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God.

The belief holds that God stayed his hand, sparing the boy and placing a ram in his place.

The day is marked with the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members and the poor.

Source - Al Jazeera

- Agencies 

