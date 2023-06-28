Train operations back to normal on Kelani Valley Line

June 28, 2023   04:50 pm

Train operations on the Kelani Valley Line have now been restored, according to the Department of Railways.

The department said that trains on the Kelani Valley Line are now being operated as per usual, after the hours-long disruption of train services on the line due to the derailment of a train near the Cotta Road Railway Station. 

Two carriages of a train plying from Colombo Fort to Avissawella had derailed near the Cotta Road Railway Station in Colombo last evening (June 27).

The railway track had been damaged due to the train derailment, resulting in the cancellation of all trains that were scheduled to operate on the Kelani Valley Line, according to the Department of Railways.

However, the relevant department mentioned that the train operations on the Kelani Valley Line were brought back to normal this afternoon (28), after the railway track was repaired.

