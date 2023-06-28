People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister

June 28, 2023   05:19 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry has stated that it is ‘good to have’ multiple ‘big players’ in the world, as opposed to a single monopoly-like player, and has called for the West to come to terms with this.

During an interview with CGTN reporter Zhou Yiqiu in Beijing about China’s role in global economic growth, Sabry said people are getting tired of only one big player in the world.

“The West should come to terms that the unipolar world has come to an end, and now this is the multipolar world. In that, people should get used to it, it’s good to have two or three big players in the world rather than one player, people are tired of it”, he said.

Speaking on China’s role in the recovering economy, Sabry expressed his confidence that China will step up to the plate, and successfully play the integral role he anticipates they will have in the relevant process.

“I think China has a great role to play, and China will play that role”, he emphasised.

Sabry, is currently in China to participate in the World Economic Forum being held in Tianjin from 27 to 29 June.

During his visit, Sabry met had also met with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gan, the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China and China’s Finance Minister.

