Sri Lanka elected to UN committee on protection of migrant workers rights

Sri Lanka elected to UN committee on protection of migrant workers rights

June 28, 2023   07:22 pm

Sri Lanka’s candidate Ambassador Prasad Kariyawasam has been elected to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW).

A seven-member committee was appointed at an election held on Tuesday (27 June), at the UN Headquarters in New York, with Ambassador Kariyawasam being elected together with six other candidates from Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, Turkiye, Mexico and Burkina Faso.

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kariyawasam is a retired career diplomat and has previously served in the Committee three times, during which he was also the Chairperson during the Committee’s initial formative stages.

The CMW is a body comprising of 14 independent experts that works to protect the rights of migrant workers around the world and monitors the implementation of the Convention, an important International Human Rights Treaty.

In the post pandemic context, and the prevailing global economic situation, migrant workers are facing enormous challenges while contributing to the growth of economies across the world. 

Thus, the nomination of a candidate to the Committee by Sri Lanka is an endorsement of the country’s commitments to protecting and promoting rights of migrant workers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.28

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.28

People who lost welfare benefits under ' Aswesuma' program express their frustration

People who lost welfare benefits under ' Aswesuma' program express their frustration

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.28

President summons ruling party MPs for special discussion on domestic debt restructuring

President summons ruling party MPs for special discussion on domestic debt restructuring

Man attacks girl with sharp weapon in Piliyandala over dispute with father

Man attacks girl with sharp weapon in Piliyandala over dispute with father

Substandard medicines provided to hospitals without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

Substandard medicines provided to hospitals without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00