Nearly 400,000 appeals received over Aswesuma beneficiaries list

Nearly 400,000 appeals received over Aswesuma beneficiaries list

June 28, 2023   07:39 pm

Nearly, 400,000 appeals have been received so far pertaining to the beneficiaries list of the ‘Aswesuma’ social security scheme, the Ministry of Finance said.

Accordingly, 383,232 appeals and 5,045 objections have already been received over the relevant beneficiaries list, according to the Finance Ministry.

On 25 June, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe announced that all relevant officials have been informed so that the people can hand over appeals and objections under the ‘Aswesuma’ social security scheme personally at the Divisional Secretariats across the island.

“The final beneficiary list of ‘Aswesuma’ Social Welfare Programme is not been published yet & after evaluating the appeals and objections received Government Agents (GAs) and Assistant GAs will publish the final beneficiary list. If further injustice is found, the Welfare Benefits Board will intervene”, he said in a Twitter statement dated 24 June.

Meanwhile, on 25 June, the President’s Media Division (PMD) noted that the Government is paying close attention to certain parties’ attempts to satisfy their political needs by giving the ‘Aswasuma’ program a political façade.

However, the Government assured that any shortcomings in the process of selecting the relevant candidates will be rectified immediately and plans are being made to discuss this with the district secretaries, divisional secretaries, and other parties involved in the program in the coming week.

Moreover, for any further inquiries regarding the program can be obtained through the hotline number ‘1924’ which is operational on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.28

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.28

People who lost welfare benefits under ' Aswesuma' program express their frustration

People who lost welfare benefits under ' Aswesuma' program express their frustration

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.28

President summons ruling party MPs for special discussion on domestic debt restructuring

President summons ruling party MPs for special discussion on domestic debt restructuring

Man attacks girl with sharp weapon in Piliyandala over dispute with father

Man attacks girl with sharp weapon in Piliyandala over dispute with father

Substandard medicines provided to hospitals without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

Substandard medicines provided to hospitals without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00