Revenue from gem and jewellery exports significantly increased - NGJA

June 28, 2023   08:48 pm

The National Gem and Jewellery Authority (NGJA) says that Sri Lanka’s export revenue from gems, jewellery and diamonds has significantly increased.

Chairman of the authority Viraj de Silva stated that the relevant figure has increased by 32% compared to the revenue generated during the period from January 2022 to May 31, 2022. 

Accordingly, the total revenue generated by exporting gems, jewellery and diamonds during that period in 2023 is UDS 222 million, he said.

This figure was approximately USD 161 million for the same period in 2022, according to the NGJA.

