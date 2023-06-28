Sri Lankan implicated in theft arrested in Philippines

June 28, 2023   10:28 pm

A Sri Lankan national implicated in a theft case in Subic last June 19, 2023 has arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) of Philippines, foreign media reported.

Identified as Mifras Mohamed Mohamed Munawfer, 28, the said alien was ordered arrested for violation of the conditions of his stay and undesirability.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Munawfer’s arrest was conducted by operatives of the BI’s intelligence division headed by Fortunato Manahan, Jr., following his scheduled hearing at the Olongapo Regional Trial Court.

The Sri Lankan is reportedly facing 16 counts of qualified theft, after reportedly being involved in irregularities in a Philippine-based company where he previously worked.

Tansingco said Munawfer will continue to face his local cases apart from his immigration deportation case, as he emphasized the importance of such operations in safeguarding national security and maintaining order.

“The BI will remain vigilant in addressing immigration violations for the welfare and safety of our citizens,” Tansingco added.

He also affirmed the agency’s commitment to upholding immigration laws, stating: “We will continue to take decisive action against individuals who violate our regulations. Today’s operation is a testament to our dedication to maintaining order and security.”

Source - Journal Online 
-Agencies

