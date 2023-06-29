Showery conditions expected in parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology says showers are expected at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.