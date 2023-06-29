Banks excluded from domestic debt restructuring process - CBSL governor

Banks excluded from domestic debt restructuring process - CBSL governor

June 29, 2023   10:11 am

Central Bank (CBSL) governor says the banking system is excluded from the Domestic Debt Restructuring (DDR) process.

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe explained that the banking system already contributes to the Treasury and the economy through taxes of over 50%.

Addressing a special media briefing on Domestic Debt Optimization (DDO) held at the Presidential Media Centre this morning (June 29), he assured that the 57 million depositors would be protected.

The CBSL governor stressed on the importance of protecting the banking sector as its collapse can have catastrophic consequences.

Speaking further Dr. Weerasinghe, who reiterated that the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings already accumulated would not be touched, also guaranteed a minimum 9% interest for EPF.

Under the DDR process, only the Treasury Bills held by the Central Bank will be converted to Treasury Bonds with the new interest rate of 12.4% up until 2024, 7.5% up until 2026 and 5% until maturity, he added.

In response to a question raised by a journalist, the CBSL governor explained that June 30 (Friday) was declared a bank holiday to avoid any undue speculations until the parliament’s approval is received for the proposed DDR process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

Banks' Association welcomes CBSL Governor's assurance on debt restructuring strategy (English)

Banks' Association welcomes CBSL Governor's assurance on debt restructuring strategy (English)

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy (English)

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy (English)

Cabinet approves domestic debt restructuring programme (English)

Cabinet approves domestic debt restructuring programme (English)

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy

NMRA imports unregistered medicines without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

NMRA imports unregistered medicines without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports increase by over 16% in May 2023  EDB

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports increase by over 16% in May 2023  EDB

Protests continue across the island over 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits programme

Protests continue across the island over 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits programme