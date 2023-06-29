Sri Lanka records over 600,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2023

The number of tourist arrivals recorded in Sri Lanka has increased in the first half of 2023, in comparison to the last year.



Accordingly, a total of 608,489 tourists have visited Sri Lanka between January 01 and June 26, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said.



Meanwhile, the number of tourist arrivals recorded in the month of June was at 84,003, with majority of them being Indian nationals, the SLTDA said, adding that the figure was 22,388.



In addition, a considerable number of tourists from several other countries including Russia, the UK, Australia, Germany and China have visited Sri Lanka during the aforementioned period, according to the SLTDA.



However, the SLTDA also mentioned that only 719,978 tourists had arrived in Sri Lanka in the entire year of 2022.