Woman hacked to death by grandson

June 29, 2023   11:29 am

The death of an elderly woman has been reported in the Hettimulla area in Kegalle after she was allegedly hacked to death by her grandson.

The Kegalle Police had received a complaint in this regard after the victim was pronounced dead upon admission to the Kegalle Teaching Hospital, owing to the critical injuries suffered in the attack.

The incident had taken place last night (28 June), Police said, adding that a motive behind the attack is yet to be uncovered.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the suspect, identified as the deceased’s grandson, who had fled the area following the incident.

