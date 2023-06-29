Former State Minister Vijayakala injured in road accident
June 29, 2023 12:55 pm
Former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran met with a road accident this morning (June 29) in the Mundalama area in Puttlam, Ada Derana reporter said.
The former state minister has been admitted to the District General Hospital in Chilaw owing to the critical injuries sustained in the accident, according to reports.
The hospital’s director stated that she is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).