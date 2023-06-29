Special traffic plan in place in Kandy tomorrow

Special traffic plan in place in Kandy tomorrow

June 29, 2023   02:51 pm

A special traffic plan will be in place in Kandy tomorrow (June 30) from 9.30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m., Sri Lanka Police says.

The traffic plan is being implemented in view of a state event at which 12 newly-appointed ambassadors are expected to present credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The police said roadside vehicle parking will not be allowed on the below-mentioned roads between 5.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m.

Although motorists are permitted to drive on the roads the foreign envoys are travelling on, the police noted that vehicular movement would be restricted during the presence of the convoys of state vehicles.

Accordingly, the special traffic plan will be implemented on the following routes:
• D.S. Senanayake Veediya
• Stretch of road from Municipal Council Junction to Queen’s Hotel
• Dalada Veediya
• Stretch of road from Queen’s Hotel junction to Kotugodella Veediya junction on Dalada Veediya
• Stretch of road from Raja Veediya junction to Dalada Veediya junction on Kotugodella Road
• Stretch of road from Raja Veediya junction on Kotugodella Veediya to President’s House

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.29

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

Banks' Association welcomes CBSL Governor's assurance on debt restructuring strategy (English)

Banks' Association welcomes CBSL Governor's assurance on debt restructuring strategy (English)

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy (English)

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy (English)

Cabinet approves domestic debt restructuring programme (English)

Cabinet approves domestic debt restructuring programme (English)

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy

CBSL Chief assures no impact on public deposits through debt restructuring strategy

NMRA imports unregistered medicines without proper regulation, SLMA alleges

NMRA imports unregistered medicines without proper regulation, SLMA alleges