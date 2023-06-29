Special traffic plan in place in Kandy tomorrow

A special traffic plan will be in place in Kandy tomorrow (June 30) from 9.30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m., Sri Lanka Police says.

The traffic plan is being implemented in view of a state event at which 12 newly-appointed ambassadors are expected to present credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The police said roadside vehicle parking will not be allowed on the below-mentioned roads between 5.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m.

Although motorists are permitted to drive on the roads the foreign envoys are travelling on, the police noted that vehicular movement would be restricted during the presence of the convoys of state vehicles.

Accordingly, the special traffic plan will be implemented on the following routes:

• D.S. Senanayake Veediya

• Stretch of road from Municipal Council Junction to Queen’s Hotel

• Dalada Veediya

• Stretch of road from Queen’s Hotel junction to Kotugodella Veediya junction on Dalada Veediya

• Stretch of road from Raja Veediya junction to Dalada Veediya junction on Kotugodella Road

• Stretch of road from Raja Veediya junction on Kotugodella Veediya to President’s House