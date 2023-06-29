Cop dies in fatal road accident at Homagama

Cop dies in fatal road accident at Homagama

June 29, 2023   04:28 pm

An Inspector of Police (IP) has been killed in a road accident that took place in the Makumbura area of Homagama.

Police mentioned that the motorcycle on which the police officer was travelling had fatally collided with a passenger bus.

After sustaining critical injuries in the accident, he was admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police stated that the 47-year-old officer was attached to the Crimes Unit of Homagama Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health professionals deeply concerned over rising trend in migration of specialist doctors

Health professionals deeply concerned over rising trend in migration of specialist doctors

Health professionals deeply concerned over rising trend in migration of specialist doctors

Hidden surgical equipment worth Rs. 8.8 mn found from Colombo National Hospital

Hidden surgical equipment worth Rs. 8.8 mn found from Colombo National Hospital

CBSL Chief assures no impact on banking system from debt restructuring strategy

CBSL Chief assures no impact on banking system from debt restructuring strategy

Muslim community across Sri Lanka celebrates Eid al-Adha

Muslim community across Sri Lanka celebrates Eid al-Adha

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.29

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

Banks' Association welcomes CBSL Governor's assurance on debt restructuring strategy (English)

Banks' Association welcomes CBSL Governor's assurance on debt restructuring strategy (English)