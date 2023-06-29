Cop dies in fatal road accident at Homagama

An Inspector of Police (IP) has been killed in a road accident that took place in the Makumbura area of Homagama.

Police mentioned that the motorcycle on which the police officer was travelling had fatally collided with a passenger bus.

After sustaining critical injuries in the accident, he was admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police stated that the 47-year-old officer was attached to the Crimes Unit of Homagama Police.