Cop dies in fatal road accident at Homagama
June 29, 2023 04:28 pm
An Inspector of Police (IP) has been killed in a road accident that took place in the Makumbura area of Homagama.
Police mentioned that the motorcycle on which the police officer was travelling had fatally collided with a passenger bus.
After sustaining critical injuries in the accident, he was admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Police stated that the 47-year-old officer was attached to the Crimes Unit of Homagama Police.