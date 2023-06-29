Two arrested for shooting person to death in Minuwangoda

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a gun violence incident in which a person was killed near Austin Junction in Boragodawatta, Minuwangoda.

On June 17, two persons were critically injured and hospitalized after a group of unidentified individuals who arrived in a car opened fire at them. One of them later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment.

Police mentioned that the two arrested individuals have been charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

It has been revealed that the two suspects are close associates of an organized criminal gang member, the police said.

They were arrested during a search operation conducted by the Organized Crimes Unit of the Police Special Task Force in front of the New Manning Market in Peliyagoda last night (June 28).

Police have also seized heroin drugs from the possession of the suspects.

The arrested suspects, aged 34 and 37 years, have been identified as residents of the Kotugoda and Niukaweratiya areas.

Western Province-North Crimes Unit is conducting further probes regarding the crime.