President instructs to ensure effective execution of Aswesuma welfare program

President instructs to ensure effective execution of Aswesuma welfare program

June 29, 2023   07:25 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued instructions to ensure the effective execution of the “Aswasuma” social welfare initiative, aiming to leave no one behind, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Moreover, the PMD mentioned that those who were unable to register previously for the welfare benefits scheme would be given the opportunity to do so during the month of August. 

Additionally, provisions have been put in place to allow the submission of written appeals and objections until July 10, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Health professionals deeply concerned over rising trend in migration of specialist doctors

Health professionals deeply concerned over rising trend in migration of specialist doctors

Hidden surgical equipment worth Rs. 8.8 mn found from Colombo National Hospital

Hidden surgical equipment worth Rs. 8.8 mn found from Colombo National Hospital

CBSL Chief assures no impact on banking system from debt restructuring strategy

CBSL Chief assures no impact on banking system from debt restructuring strategy

Muslim community across Sri Lanka celebrates Eid al-Adha

Muslim community across Sri Lanka celebrates Eid al-Adha

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.29

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.29

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)

People getting tired of only one big player in world  Foreign Minister (English)