President instructs to ensure effective execution of Aswesuma welfare program

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued instructions to ensure the effective execution of the “Aswasuma” social welfare initiative, aiming to leave no one behind, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Moreover, the PMD mentioned that those who were unable to register previously for the welfare benefits scheme would be given the opportunity to do so during the month of August.

Additionally, provisions have been put in place to allow the submission of written appeals and objections until July 10, according to the PMD.