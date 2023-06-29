CEB settles Rs. 4 billion arrears of rooftop solar customers

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says it has settled accumulated arrears of approximately Rs. 4 billion due for customers of rooftop solar units.

Accordingly, all due arrears up to April 2023 has now been settled, the CEB’s Additional General Manager, Eng. G.I.D.H.K. Ranasinghe said in a media release issued today.

During 2022, CEB says it was unable to settle the payment for rooftop solar customers in total due to severe financial difficulties faced by CEB mainly due to non-availability of a cost-reflective tariff.

However, with the implementation of a cost-reflective tariff on 15 February 2023, the utility has managed to commence settlement of monthly bills from internal cash generation and accumulated arrears by raising loans from financial institutions despite the fact that settlement of previous debt is not included in the tariff. “CEB is happy that now we managed to settle all due arrears up to April 2023.”

Electricity customers of Sri Lanka have installed about 700 MW of rooftop solar energy systems which is sizable compared with the day peak of the country is only 2700 MW including Rooftop solar.

Rooftop solar units have immensely contributed to increasing the renewable energy share of the country, according to the CEB.