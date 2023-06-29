CEB settles Rs. 4 billion arrears of rooftop solar customers

CEB settles Rs. 4 billion arrears of rooftop solar customers

June 29, 2023   10:05 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says it has settled accumulated arrears of approximately Rs. 4 billion due for customers of rooftop solar units.

Accordingly, all due arrears up to April 2023 has now been settled, the CEB’s Additional General Manager, Eng. G.I.D.H.K. Ranasinghe said in a media release issued today.

During 2022, CEB says it was unable to settle the payment for rooftop solar customers in total due to severe financial difficulties faced by CEB mainly due to non-availability of a cost-reflective tariff. 

However, with the implementation of a cost-reflective tariff on 15 February 2023, the utility has managed to commence settlement of monthly bills from internal cash generation and accumulated arrears by raising loans from financial institutions despite the fact that settlement of previous debt is not included in the tariff. “CEB is happy that now we managed to settle all due arrears up to April 2023.”

Electricity customers of Sri Lanka have installed about 700 MW of rooftop solar energy systems which is sizable compared with the day peak of the country is only 2700 MW including Rooftop solar.

Rooftop solar units have immensely contributed to increasing the renewable energy share of the country, according to the CEB. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President says interest rates will come down in few months if momentum is maintained (English)

President says interest rates will come down in few months if momentum is maintained (English)

President says interest rates will come down in few months if momentum is maintained (English)

Foreign debt restructuring not feasible without restructuring domestic debt - Finance Secretary (English)

Foreign debt restructuring not feasible without restructuring domestic debt - Finance Secretary (English)

Sri Lanka records over 600,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 600,000 tourist arrivals so far in 2023 (English)

World Bank approves $700 mn in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank approves $700 mn in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka (English)

Third phase of 'Derana Skill Force' kicks off in Embilipitiya

Third phase of 'Derana Skill Force' kicks off in Embilipitiya

Muslims engage in religious observances to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims engage in religious observances to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Skilled migration results in alarming shortage of specialist doctors in Sri Lanka

Skilled migration results in alarming shortage of specialist doctors in Sri Lanka

DDO program: CBSL governor gives firm assurance on safety of 57 million bank deposits

DDO program: CBSL governor gives firm assurance on safety of 57 million bank deposits