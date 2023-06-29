SJB to vote against domestic debt restructuring program in parliament

The parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to vote against the Domestic Debt Optimization (DDO) program in the parliament on Saturday.

The main opposition’s decision was communicated by the party’s general secretary Ranjith Siyambalapitiya this evening.

A special parliamentary session will be convened this Saturday (July 01) during which the DDO plan tabled in parliament and go into debate and a vote is expected after the debate to approve the plan.