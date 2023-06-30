Showers and fairly strong winds anticipated today

Showers are expected at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts today (June 30), the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are possible in parts of Uva province and Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.