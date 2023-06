Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of three types of rice.

Accordingly, the prices of White Raw Rice (local), White Nadu (local) and Red Raw Rice have been slashed.

The revised prices are as follows;

White Raw Rice (local) – Rs. 165 (reduced by Rs. 10)

White Nadu (local) – Rs. 168 (reduced by Rs. 07)

Red Raw Rice - Rs. 137 (reduced by Rs. 02)