President confident Sri Lanka will overcome bankruptcy status by September
June 30, 2023 02:09 pm
President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed confidence that Sri Lanka would overcome its bankruptcy status by this September.
He has also called for collective efforts supporting the government’s ongoing initiatives, particularly the Domestic Debt Optimization (DDO) plan.
The Head of State made these remarks addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sri Lanka Institute of Directors (SLID) today.