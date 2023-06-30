Ten newly-appointed foreign envoys present credentials to President

June 30, 2023   03:20 pm

Three newly-appointed High Commissioners and seven Ambassadors presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (June 30).

Credentials were presented during a ceremony held at the President’s House in Kandy for which a special traffic plan was also in the city.

The newly-appointed high commissioners represent the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Republic of Uganda, and the Republic of Seychelles.

Meanwhile, ambassadors have been appointed to represent the Republic of Panama, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Hellenic Republic, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Peru, the Republic of Korea, and Hungary.

The newly-appointed foreign envoys are listed below:

1. Dr. Roger Gopaul
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago based in New Delhi

2. Mr. Eligio Alberto Salas De Leon
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Panama based in Ha Noi

3. Mr. Didier Vanderhasselt
Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Belgium based in New Delhi

4. Prof. (Ms.) Joyce K. Kikafunda
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Uganda based in New Delhi

5. Mr. Dimitrios Ioannou
Ambassador-designate of the Hellenic Republic based in New Delhi

6. Dr. Bassam Al-Khatib
Ambassador-designate of the Syrian Arab Republic based in New Delhi

7. Mr. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Peru based in New Delhi

8. Ms. Lee Miyon
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea based in Colombo

9. Mr. István Szabó
Ambassador-designate of Hungary based in New Delhi

10.Mrs. Lalatiana Accouche
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Seychelles based in New Delhi

