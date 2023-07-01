Ceypetco revises fuel prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has revised fuel prices with effect from midnight on Friday (June 30).

Following the price revision, Petrol 92 Octane will be sold for Rs. 328 per litre. This is an increase of Rs. 10 from the current rate.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol 95 Octane has gone down by Rs. 20 per litre to Rs. 365.

According to Ceypetco, the price of Auto Diesel now stands at Rs. 308 per litre following a reduction of Rs. 2. Super Diesel price per litre, however, went up by Rs. 6 to Rs. 346.

The price of kerosene has been dropped by Rs. 6. The revised price sits at Rs. 236.