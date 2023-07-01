Showers possible in several provinces including Western

The Meteorology Department says showery conditions are expected at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces as well as in Galle and Matara districts today.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers are likely in parts of Uva and Northern provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. A few showers will occur in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and Mannar will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.