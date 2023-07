Four accomplices of the incarcerated underworld figure ‘Rotumba Rasika’ have been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The arrest was made in the area of Makandura in Matara.

The STF personnel also seized an AK47 firearm and a US-made 9mm pistol from the possession of the suspects.

According to reports, ‘Rotumba Rasika’ was a close associate of the slain criminal gang leader and drug trafficker ‘Makandure Madush’.