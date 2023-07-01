Sri Lanka deplores burning of Quran outside mosque in Sweden

Sri Lanka deplores burning of Quran outside mosque in Sweden

July 1, 2023   11:49 am

Sri Lankan government has condemned the burning of the Holy Quran, the sacred text of Islam, outside a mosque in Sweden amidst Eid al-Adha celebrations earlier this week.

On Wednesday (June 28), an Iraqi named Salwan Momika, who is said to be living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam’s holy book outside the central mosque in Stockholm, sparking anger among Muslims across the world.

“The exercise of the freedom of expression carries with it the responsibility to exercise this right in a manner that respects the rights of others and to ensure that it does not give license to create divisions and hatred based on religion,” the government said in a statement on Friday (June 30).

The statement further noted that in the interest of national and international peace and harmony, all countries and individuals have an obligation to prevent acts of religious intolerance and hatred which lead to polarization among communities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Parliamentary debate on domestic debt optimization...

LIVE🔴Parliamentary debate on domestic debt optimization...

PUCSL approves CEB's electricity tariff revision (English)

PUCSL approves CEB's electricity tariff revision (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes more cooperation with China, rejects 'debt trap' claims (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes more cooperation with China, rejects 'debt trap' claims (English)

President urges business leaders to educate workforce on DDO (English)

President urges business leaders to educate workforce on DDO (English)

COPF green-lights proposed domestic debt restructuring program (English)

COPF green-lights proposed domestic debt restructuring program (English)

Ex-provincial councilor's son found complicit in Theldeniya luxury vehicle theft

Ex-provincial councilor's son found complicit in Theldeniya luxury vehicle theft

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.30