Sri Lanka deplores burning of Quran outside mosque in Sweden

Sri Lankan government has condemned the burning of the Holy Quran, the sacred text of Islam, outside a mosque in Sweden amidst Eid al-Adha celebrations earlier this week.

On Wednesday (June 28), an Iraqi named Salwan Momika, who is said to be living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam’s holy book outside the central mosque in Stockholm, sparking anger among Muslims across the world.

“The exercise of the freedom of expression carries with it the responsibility to exercise this right in a manner that respects the rights of others and to ensure that it does not give license to create divisions and hatred based on religion,” the government said in a statement on Friday (June 30).

The statement further noted that in the interest of national and international peace and harmony, all countries and individuals have an obligation to prevent acts of religious intolerance and hatred which lead to polarization among communities.